1 dead,1 injured after cars crash in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is dead and another is injured after a crash involving two cars in the Hyattsville area Tuesday morning, Prince George's County police said.

The crash happened in the 10000 block of Riggs Road. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other passengers were in the cars.

Riggs Road between Mistletoe Place and Towhee Avenue is currently closed.

