ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - A Prince George’s County Senator says the future integrity of Maryland Lottery Games could be at risk because of alleged conflicts of interests affecting the man nominated by Governor Larry Hogan to become Maryland’s Lottery Director.



“The company that he’s bringing here is the company that he worked for,” said Senator C. Anthony Muse, who represents southern Prince George’s County.



But supporters of nominee Gordon Mendenica, who has been serving as the interim Lottery Director since late 2015, call any questions about ethics “preposterous”.



Mendenics is a former executive of Scientific Games (SGI), the Las Vegas based contractor that has run Maryland’s Lottery games since 1995. SGI is currently the leading candidate for the next $550 million dollar contract to continue running the games. The company’s bid is $50 million higher than the next lowest bidder.



Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus raised questions about Mendenica in a letter to the Maryland Senate Committee considering his nomination citing “apparent opposition to diversity and inclusion” as well as “conflicts of interest”.

The letter raises concern about an unfolding scandal in Illinois. SGI has an ownership interest in a company that has been accused of shutting down some scratch off games before all grand prizes had been awarded.



Mendenica had no role in the Illinois contract or the company linked to SGI that held it, according to Amelia Chasse, a spokesperson for Governor Larry Hogan’s administration.



Thursday, Muse said he feared for the future integrity of the lottery system and questioned whether Mendenica would be able to hold SGI accountable to players if problems were ever uncovered in Maryland.



“I think we have enough here to say, in a climate in which ethics is now becoming a big deal in the minds of people -- how do we justify walking away from this as if it’s no big deal?,” Muse asked.



Since the Legislative Black Caucus letter was written, some members have broken with the caucus to support Mendenica, Chasse said.



“Mr. Medenica's reputation for integrity, independence and objectivity is well known and highly respected in the industry,” wrote Lottery Communications Director Carol Gentry in written responses to WUSA9’s questions.

Mendica declined to be interviewed by WUSA9, according to Gentry.

In written testimony to the Senate committee considering his nomination, Mendenica said contractors working for the Lottery system “demonstrate an excellent track record and commitment to diversity. More than 61% of SGI’s Maryland staff are minorities, Mendinica wrote.



Gentry provided a letter certifying that a subcontractor for SGI in Maryland meets the state’s Minority Business Enterprise requirements.

Mendenica also wrote there are only 3 companies in the world qualified to bid on Maryland’s lottery contract, and that he plays no role in selecting the contract. SGI was the bidder that best met the state’s “technical factor” requirements, which is considered above price in the letting of the contract, Mendencia wrote.

