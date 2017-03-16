Maryland fans cope with tourney loss

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Terps' loss in Orlando left many of their fans in the DMV feeling disappointed Thursday night.



The popular bar, Chad's, in Friendship Heights, held a watch party for fans to see Maryland take on Xavier University.



Neil Keller was one of the Terps fans in the crowd who expected Maryland to win.

"Very depressed, disappointed," he said. "But, Maryland lost."



Coach Gary Williams is one of the owners of Chad's. While he would have liked to see Maryland win, he said he felt the team still accomplished a lot during regular season play with three freshman starters.



"When you take a step back and think about the year, it was really a good year," he said.

