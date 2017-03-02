ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland’s top financial watchdog called out 19 private tax preparers across the region Thursday, accusing them of filing bogus returns and putting the public at risk.
The state will no longer accept returns prepared by the private companies, asserting they falsified critical information and tried to mislead state authorities.
“We continue to be vigilant and resolute in our commitment to protect Marylanders’ financial information and the integrity of our tax system,” said comptroller Peter Franchot in a statement.
“I want to commend my Questionable Return Detection Team as it continues to work tirelessly to identify these fraudulent returns that try to drain our state coffers and ultimately cheat all Maryland citizens.”
The suspended stores are found in Washington, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia:
Maryland
- A&E Tax Services: 5013 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229
- First Rate Tax Service: 28 Henley Ct., Baltimore, MD 21244
- Integrated Multi Services: 1620 Elton Road, Ste. 204, Silver Spring, MD 20903
- Japrhispanic LLC: 8626 Flower Ave. 1, Takoma Park, MD 20912
- Marylis LLC: 113 Ellington Blvd., Apt. 421, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
- Max Tax Service: 1019 University Blvd., Ste. 102, Silver Spring, MD 20903
- MD Tax Solution and Multi Services: 212 E. Main St., Ste. 208, Salisbury, MD 21801
- Money Back Tax LLC: 11120 New Hampshire Ave., Ste. 506, Silver Spring, MD 20904
- Precise Financial: 8601 Harford Road, Ste. B, Baltimore, MD 21234.
- Rightway Financial Services LLC: 3363 Sudlersville South, Laurel, MD 20724
- Robinson Tax and Bookkeeping SRV: 4812 Liberty Heights Ave., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207
- Samuel Tax Services: 1005 North Point Blvd., Ste. 728, Baltimore, MD 21224
- Tax4All LLC: 6507 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912
- A Year Round Tax Service Inc.: 5820 York Road, Ste. T200, Baltimore, MD 21212
Virginia
- Sky Tax Service: 5981 Columbia Pike, Ste. 202, Falls Church, VA 22041
- United Tax Pro: 6969 Richmond Hwy, Ste. 204, Alexandria, VA 22306
Washington, DC
- BKPR Management: 110 Q St., Washington, DC 20001
North Carolina
- Trinity Supermarket Inc.: 105 E. Pollock St., Mount Olive, NC 28365
Georgia
- MSM DBA PTS Tax Service: 6790 W. Broad St., Douglasville, GA 30134
Maryland authorities stressed several suspicious characteristics leading to the suspensions:
- Business income reported when taxpayers did not own a business.
- Refund amounts requested much higher than previous year tax returns.
- Inflated and/or undocumented business expenses.
- Dependents claimed when taxpayer did not provide required 50 percent support or care.
- Inflated wages and withholding information.
Any taxpayer who suspects fraud is asked to contact the Comptroller's Office by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or by emailing TAXHELP@comp.state.md.us.
