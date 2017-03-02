ANNAPOLIS, MD (WUSA9) - Maryland’s top financial watchdog called out 19 private tax preparers across the region Thursday, accusing them of filing bogus returns and putting the public at risk.

The state will no longer accept returns prepared by the private companies, asserting they falsified critical information and tried to mislead state authorities.

“We continue to be vigilant and resolute in our commitment to protect Marylanders’ financial information and the integrity of our tax system,” said comptroller Peter Franchot in a statement.

“I want to commend my Questionable Return Detection Team as it continues to work tirelessly to identify these fraudulent returns that try to drain our state coffers and ultimately cheat all Maryland citizens.”

The suspended stores are found in Washington, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia:

Maryland

A&E Tax Services: 5013 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229

5013 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 First Rate Tax Service: 28 Henley Ct., Baltimore, MD 21244

28 Henley Ct., Baltimore, MD 21244 Integrated Multi Services: 1620 Elton Road, Ste. 204, Silver Spring, MD 20903

1620 Elton Road, Ste. 204, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Japrhispanic LLC: 8626 Flower Ave. 1, Takoma Park, MD 20912

8626 Flower Ave. 1, Takoma Park, MD 20912 Marylis LLC: 113 Ellington Blvd., Apt. 421, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

113 Ellington Blvd., Apt. 421, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Max Tax Service: 1019 University Blvd., Ste. 102, Silver Spring, MD 20903

1019 University Blvd., Ste. 102, Silver Spring, MD 20903 MD Tax Solution and Multi Services: 212 E. Main St., Ste. 208, Salisbury, MD 21801

212 E. Main St., Ste. 208, Salisbury, MD 21801 Money Back Tax LLC: 11120 New Hampshire Ave., Ste. 506, Silver Spring, MD 20904

11120 New Hampshire Ave., Ste. 506, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Precise Financial: 8601 Harford Road, Ste. B, Baltimore, MD 21234.

8601 Harford Road, Ste. B, Baltimore, MD 21234. Rightway Financial Services LLC: 3363 Sudlersville South, Laurel, MD 20724

3363 Sudlersville South, Laurel, MD 20724 Robinson Tax and Bookkeeping SRV: 4812 Liberty Heights Ave., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

4812 Liberty Heights Ave., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207 Samuel Tax Services: 1005 North Point Blvd., Ste. 728, Baltimore, MD 21224

1005 North Point Blvd., Ste. 728, Baltimore, MD 21224 Tax4All LLC: 6507 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912

6507 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912 A Year Round Tax Service Inc.: 5820 York Road, Ste. T200, Baltimore, MD 21212

Virginia

Sky Tax Service: 5981 Columbia Pike, Ste. 202, Falls Church, VA 22041

5981 Columbia Pike, Ste. 202, Falls Church, VA 22041 United Tax Pro: 6969 Richmond Hwy, Ste. 204, Alexandria, VA 22306

Washington, DC

BKPR Management: 110 Q St., Washington, DC 20001

North Carolina

Trinity Supermarket Inc.: 105 E. Pollock St., Mount Olive, NC 28365

Georgia

MSM DBA PTS Tax Service: 6790 W. Broad St., Douglasville, GA 30134

Maryland authorities stressed several suspicious characteristics leading to the suspensions:

Business income reported when taxpayers did not own a business.

Refund amounts requested much higher than previous year tax returns.

Inflated and/or undocumented business expenses.

Dependents claimed when taxpayer did not provide required 50 percent support or care.

Inflated wages and withholding information.

Any taxpayer who suspects fraud is asked to contact the Comptroller's Office by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or by emailing TAXHELP@comp.state.md.us.

