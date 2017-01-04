Marijuana trade may play role in homicide increase

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Grim new statistics show homicides are on the rise in many areas, surrounding the district, despite the fact that the number is decreasing in the city itself. Perhaps surprisingly to many, at least one police chief said the Marijuana trade has been a factor.

In D.C., the number of homicides decreased by 17% in 2016, compared to 2015. However, the regional total has remained relatively stable, due to rising numbers in places like Prince George's County and Prince William County.

In Prince George's County, 97 people were killed in 2016, which is an increase of 20 murders, compared to 2015. In Prince William County, the murder count more than doubled, raising from 10 murders in 2015 to 22 in 2016.

"It's the contraband," said Prince George's County Police Chief Henry Stawinski.

Stawinski said that killings related to the drug trade have jumped this year, compared to past years. He said there were eight drug-related homicides in 2015. This past year, that more than tripled to 26. Perhaps surprisingly to many, Stawinski said that 19 of those homicides have been related to the sale of Marijuana, which was recently decriminalized.

"Marijuana sort of sat behind the scenes," he said. "But now because the demand is greater, there are people willing to do violence to control that trade. And that's what we're seeing."

At the Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center, Executive Director Russell Butler said he's seen the increase.

"Any number of homicides is too high," he said. "But clearly when those numbers increaseit shows that there's a problem."

There was also an increase in nearby Fairfax County, although it was less drastic. In 2016 there were 18 homicides, compared to 12 the year before. Some other nearby jurisdictions saw some more positive trends. For example in Montgomery County, the homicide rate was cut in half, dropping from 30 in 2016 to 15 in 2015.