March for Life begins at 6 a.m. Friday

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Friday brings the March for Life to D.C. It's an annual event organized by pro-life groups.

On Thursday night, crews working for the March and the National Park Service were getting ready.

Organizers hope to match the massive turnout from the Women's March.

Headlining the event will be Vice President Mike Pence and one of the Trump Administration's most visible advisers, Kellyanne Conway.

More than 8,000 kids attended a prayer rally in Northern Virginia to prepare for the March for Life Friday.

The event was called the "Life is Very Good" prayer and rally. It was held at the EagleBank Arena at George Mason University.

Kids from all across the country attended the event. Organizers say the goal was to teach youth the value of life.

"Our message is not just one of anti-abortion," said Kevin Bohli, director of the Office of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Arlington. "We really want them to think about what it means to be pro-life in all aspects of the term."

Matthew Fontenot traveled to the rally from Louisiana. He said he and his friends cannot wait to attend the March on Life Friday.

"I think it's important for us to be here, especially as the youth, to voice our concerns because it's not just an adult issue," he said.

