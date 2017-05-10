Virginia to open first Baby Cafe

Little baby wearing a diaper (Photo: FamVeld, Family Veldman)

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - We have some great news for Virginia moms!

Virginia is opening its very own "Baby Cafe" on May 16 at Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas.

According to Inside Inova, Novant Health UVA Health System is partnering with Jirani Coffeehouse to provide a free location for breastfeeding mothers to meet every other Tuesday.

The address is 9425 West Street and a lactation consultant will be there to help with any questions.

During World Breastfeeding Week, there will be a grand opening on August 1.

© 2017 WUSA-TV