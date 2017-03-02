WUSA
Close

Police: Woman under influence of drugs crashes car into Manassas home

WUSA 7:03 AM. EST March 02, 2017

MANASSAS, VA. (WUSA9) - - MANASSAS, Va. (WUSA9) -- A woman who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs crashed her car into a Manassas home Thursday morning, Prince William County police said. 

The crash happened in the 10100 block of Lomond Dr. around 4:30 a.m., authorities stated. 

Police said the 19-year-old was driving a 2004 Kia Sedona mini van. She was arrested for DUID and transported to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Occupants were not hurt in the incident. 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories