Police: Woman under influence of drugs crashes car into Manassas home

MANASSAS, VA. (WUSA9) - - MANASSAS, Va. (WUSA9) -- A woman who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs crashed her car into a Manassas home Thursday morning, Prince William County police said.

The crash happened in the 10100 block of Lomond Dr. around 4:30 a.m., authorities stated.

Police said the 19-year-old was driving a 2004 Kia Sedona mini van. She was arrested for DUID and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Occupants were not hurt in the incident.

