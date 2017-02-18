Police: Man allegedly stabs woman to death after dispute

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death then tried to stab himself after an argument in Manassas, Va, on Friday, police said.

Around 6:20 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Forrester Lane to investigate a stabbing. When they arrived, the 40-year-old suspect and 40-year-old Silvia Patricia Ramos Guillen were suffering from stab wounds to the body.

Authorities say the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

After the stabbing, the suspect went to a different part of the home where he reportedly stabbed himself.

Family members in the house tried to intervene and contacted the police.

Guillen was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was transported to the hospital with life threatening issues.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic and charges are pending.



