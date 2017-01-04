Person shot in woods near Stonewall Jackson High School

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - A person was shot Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area between Stonewall Jackson High School and the Manassas Mall, Prince William County Police said.

It happened in the 8800 block of Rixlew Lane around 3:45 p.m.

A person was with the victim when police arrived but police do not believe that person was injured.

Police do not believe it was a random incident. There is no active shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.