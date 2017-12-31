Manassas man charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - A Manassas man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence after killing a pedestrian on Sunday.

Opoku Atuahene, 38, struck and killed Muhammad S. Khalid, 66, of Aldie, as Khalid was walking along Loudoun County Parkway, near Dulles West Boulevard.

According to police, the fatal crash occurred around 7:39 a.m., on Sunday.

Police said Atuahene remained at the scene of the accident, and a witness called 9-1-1.

Police said Khalid died at the scene.

Atuahene is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review.



© 2018 WUSA-TV