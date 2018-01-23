Man in serious condition after being shot in Manassas, Va.

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - A man is in serious condition after being shot in Manassas, Va. on Tuesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Court.

Police say a man was shot in the lower body and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

© 2018 WUSA-TV