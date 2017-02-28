Child struck by car in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WUSA9) -- A 12-year-old boy has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Manassas, Va. early Tuesday morning, Prince William County police said.

The incident happened around 7:53 a.m. on Ashland Ave. and Lomond Dr., authorities said.

The child had to be flown to the hospital and has serious injuries. Police said the striking vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

A school bus with a deployed stop sign was stopped in the intersection near the site of the collision, but police are unable to confirm if the victim was struck while trying to board or exit the bus.

