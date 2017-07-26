3 suspects on the loose after Manassas police chase

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA9)

Three suspects are on the loose after a police chase and bailout in the Manassas area early Thursday morning, Prince William County police said.

An overnight chase started around 1:40 a.m. after four suspects were in a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended with a bailout on Prince William Pkwy. between Balls Ford Rd. and the exit for I-66.

Police were able to get one of the suspects, however the others were able to get away. There is an ongoing search for the three involved suspects.

