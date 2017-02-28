1 injured after house explosion in Manassas

WUSA
9:11 AM. EST February 28, 2017

MANASSAS, Va. (WUSA9) -- One person has been transported for injuries after a house explosion in Manassas Tuesday morning, Prince William County Fire said. 

The explosion happened in the 11600  block of Kahns Rd. in Manassas around 6:50 a.m., according to officials. 

A man was medevaced to the hospital for treatment.  

Officials are trying to determine how this explosion happened and who was injured. 

 

 

