Man wanted in Md. attempted sexual assault

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - U.S. Park Police officers, along with members of the Metropolitan Police department on looking for a man responsible for an attempted sex assault in Hillcrest Heights early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Anna Rose, spokeswoman for the U.S. Park Police, says the suspect attempted to sexually assault a woman inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Naylor Rd. and Suitland Parkway around 2:30 a.m. The victim spotted an MPD cruiser and was able to flag down the officer. That's when the suspect ran from the vehicle into a nearby woodline.

U.S. Park Police brought in K-9 units to conduct a search, along with MPD officers. So far the suspect has not been located.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Sgt. Rose says the victim was not seriously injured.

(© 2017 WUSA)