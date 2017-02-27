Man wanted for using counterfeit bills at Walmart

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WUSA9) - A man is wanted for using two counterfeit $100 bills at Walmart on Friday in Virginia.

The Walmart is located in the 1800 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg.

When the cashier told the man the bills were counterfeit, he took off.

Police are still investigating.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact police at 540-373-3122.

