Man wanted for stealing car, uniform at Military Career Center

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - A man is wanted for breaking into and stealing items from the United States Army Career Center in Oxon Hill and stealing a government-owned car and uniform.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday morning in the 5400 block of St. Barnabas Road.

The man stole a black, government-owned 2015 Hyundai Elantra with government tags #G137282N. He also stole a U.S. Army dress uniform and other items.

Police said there is a possibility the suspect is armed and may be headed toward Fairfax County.

Anyone who sees a car matching this description is urged to contact 911. If you have information on this case, please call detectives at 301-772-4401.

Deputy Chief Raphael Grant of the Prince George's County Police Department's Bureau of Administration and Homeland Security will be available to speak to members of the media about this investigation between 8:30 - 9:00 pm this evening at PGPD HQ. The address is 7600 Barlowe Road in Palmer Park. Please contact the Media Relations Division at 301-772-4710 if you're interested in speaking with the Deputy Chief.

