Man to be reunited with firefighter who saved him in 1959

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A Rockville man will be reunited with the firefighter who saved his life more than 50 years ago in Prince George's County.

"I owe my life to a firefighter. I told the story my whole life and I never knew the gentlemen, but I guess it didn't matter who that person was, but ultimately it does," said Michael Hart.

Recently, Hart found an old newspaper clipping in a storage box. It was from 1959. Hart was the victim of a house fire in Prince George's County. At the time, he was only three years old.

"I remember being able to see through the floor boards. That was one of my memories that I could see the basement from the living room," he said.

He said being rescued from his burning home was a defining life moment.

"I think day to day it is a struggle anyway, but to lose a child. I don't think my mom would have been able to go on and do the things she did over the years," Hart said.

Fifty-eight years later, he wants to say thank you to the firefighter.

"I don't know if I understood how lucky I had been that day. I was so young," said Hart.

The old newspaper clipping contained the firefighter's name, Stu Newman. Hart went online and searched. He even asked his Facebook friend, who's also a Prince George's County EMT, for some help.

"Facebook had exploded. He tagged me and my sister. My sister had reposted it and our friends and her friends and my friends," he said.

It didn't take very long. Hart will be reunited with his hero on Tuesday.

"It's like the stone in the water and the ripples that go out and after 58 years I can't imagine how far the ripples have gone and how many lives been touched and affected," said Hart.

(© 2017 WUSA)