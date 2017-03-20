Man shot dog then himself before Rockville house explosion

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The man found dead after a house explosion in Rockville shot his dog before shooting himself on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

An autopsy revealed Steven Martin Beck, 61, the resident of the home in the 11400 block of Ashley Drive, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 12:51 a.m., fire personnel responded to a house explosion on Ashely Drive. Ten houses and nine cars were damaged in the explosion.

Two days after the explosion, Beck's remains and the remains of his dog were found in the rubble of the house.

After a necropsy, the dog’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

