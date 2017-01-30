Man shot and killed at gas station in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A man was pronounced dead after police say he was shot and killed at a gas station in Prince George's County.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at a BP gas station located on Walters Lane in District Heights, Md.

Upon arrival, police found the man shot inside the gas station. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released. The shooting is still being investigated.

