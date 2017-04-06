Man rescued after tree crushes Annandale home

(Photo: Stephanie Ramirez)

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - A man was rescued after a tree crushed the top of his Annandale, Va. home.

The homeowner told WUSA9's Stephanie Ramirez that he was inside his house when the tree fell.

He said he rescued out of a top window.

No serious injures were reported.

A condo got crushed by a tree in Annandale. Others got spared. Neighbors say in some 5-6 yrs they've never seen anything like this @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/n8iADwdiun — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) April 6, 2017

MORE STORIES:

Tornadoes touch down in DC, Va. during severe weather

Strong storms peel off roofs, cause damage throughout area

Winds rip off roof at church next to Gonzaga College High School

© 2017 WUSA-TV