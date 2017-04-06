WUSA
Man rescued after tree crushes Annandale home

WUSA 11:30 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - A man was rescued after a tree crushed the top of his Annandale, Va. home. 

The homeowner told WUSA9's Stephanie Ramirez that he was inside his house when the tree fell.

He said he rescued out of a top window.

No serious injures were reported. 

