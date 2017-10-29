Man reported on UMd.'s campus without any pants on

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - A man was reported on the University of Maryland's campus without any pants on, police said.

He was seen in the 3400 block of Tulane Drive in College Park.

The individual is described as a white male, 5'11". He was wearing a gray hoodie without any pants.

Police searched the area, but did not find him.

If you see an individual matching the description, notify UMPD immediately. No additional information is available at this time.

