WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Man recreates Forrest Gump's epic run across America

Adam Longo, WUSA 9:31 PM. EDT April 11, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Run, Forrest, Run!

Rob Pope is a championship marathon runner. He is crisscrossing America and recreating the path taken by Forrest Gump.

He's run more than 5,000 miles since September and is on his way up the East Coast to a lighthouse in Maine.

According to his website, he's already crossed the nation once, running from Mobile, Ala. to the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, Cali. 

MORE STORIES:

Retired Army veteran walks across America for veteran suicide

Man walking barefoot across America is struck, killed

Man runs across country for veteran's suicide awareness

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories