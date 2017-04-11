Man recreates Forrest Gump's epic run across America

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Run, Forrest, Run!

Rob Pope is a championship marathon runner. He is crisscrossing America and recreating the path taken by Forrest Gump.

He's run more than 5,000 miles since September and is on his way up the East Coast to a lighthouse in Maine.

According to his website, he's already crossed the nation once, running from Mobile, Ala. to the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, Cali.

Went running w/ a dude who is recreating Forrest Gump's run across America. @runroblarun is cross-crossing the U.S. for 18 months. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/KU28LBHBko — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) April 11, 2017

MORE STORIES:

Retired Army veteran walks across America for veteran suicide

Man walking barefoot across America is struck, killed

Man runs across country for veteran's suicide awareness

© 2017 WUSA-TV