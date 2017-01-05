Man leads police on chase with child in car

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - A man has been charged for leading officers on a chase, all while a toddler was in the car, police said.

Investigators said the pursuit with Branden Dixon, of Temple Hills, started in D.C. Wednesday night. It ended when the 24-year-old hit a Virginia State trooper’s cruiser while trying to take the ramp onto I-95 in Fairfax. Dixon’s car went out of control, and he smashed into a jersey wall, police said.

Police said Dixon had a 1-year-old child in the car with him the whole time. The child was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive.

The trooper wasn’t hurt.

Dixon is being charged with eluding police, child endangerment, and driving without a license. He’s being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Virginia State Police did not say why D.C. police were pursuing him.