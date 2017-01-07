Man injured after truck overturns on I-495

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

A man was injured after a truck overturned on its side on Interstate 495 Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The truck overturned around 12:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-495 just east of Exit 173/Van Horn.

Police say the truck experienced equipment failure. The 43-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after 2 p.m.