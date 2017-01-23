Man found dead in wooded area in Waldorf

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

WALDORF, Md. (WUSA9) -- A reward of $25,000 is being offered after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Waldorf over the weekend, Prince George's County police said.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Juan Gonzalez-Meija of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

Police said the man was found in the 16900 block of Mattawoman Lane Saturday around 3 p.m. A concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County sheriff's deputy after finding the man lying in the wooded area.

According to authorities the victim was suffering from trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online. Posted by Prince George's County Police at 10:56 AM

