Man fatally shot inside Waldorf apartment

THINKSTOCK

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - A man was fatally shot after police say three suspects forced their way into a Waldorf apartment and shot him.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf, Md.

Upon arrival, deputies find a man shot. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there was a second adult resident in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The second person was not injured.

Police believe the suspects and the victim knew each other.

No further information has been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV