Man dies, woman injured in NE DC shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has died and a woman was injured after a shooting in Northeast, D.C. Wednesday night.

Around 7:05 p.m. police say officers found a man and woman in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the man was later pronounced dead. The woman is still alive.

Police say the victims were shot by a third party.

No further information has been released at this time.

