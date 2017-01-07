Man dies after police-involved shooting in Howard County

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ELKRIDGE, MD (WUSA9) - A man was shot and killed by police after officials say he attacked several police officers during a domestic violence incident on Saturday morning in Elkridge, Md.

At approximately 8:52 a.m., police say the suspect was believed to be in violation of a protective order when he broke into his estranged wife's home in the 6300 block of Woodland Forest Drive.

Police say the estranged wife called 911 and said she believed her estranged husband was using PCP. The dispatcher told police she was screaming as the man broke into her home and at some point, she dropped the phone. Three small children were also reported to be in the home.

Officer arrived at the home to find the rear glass door shattered. Police say the suspect confronted the officers violently, strangling one officer and struggled with two others before being shot. Police say he was pronounced dead at this scene.

Two officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The woman and children were not injured.