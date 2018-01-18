1 injured, 19 displaced, including 10 children after DC apartment fire

DC Fire and EMS crews used a ladder to rescue a man from a 2nd story apartment in southeast DC early Thursday morning. (Photo: Rogers, Susan, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person was critically injured and 19 others, including children were displaced after a three-story apartment building fire in the District early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Around 2:45 a.m., fire crews responded to the apartment building located in the 4200 block of 6th Street in Southeast for a fire.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a significant fire on the second floor of the building that spread to the third floor. The hoarding conditions inside the apartment hampered the firefight.

A male resident was taken to the hospital after being rescued by ladder from the fire. Two other residents were evaluated on the scene.

Officials said that 19 people were displaced, including 10 children. A warming station has been established for the displaced residents.

The fire has been put out. Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental and started at a stove.

Estimated damages have not been determined.



