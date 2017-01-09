Man charged for fatal shooting in Suitland on New Year's Eve

Devonte Proctor (Photo: Prince George's Co. police)

SUITLAND, MD (WUSA9) - A 25-year-old man was arrested for fatally shooting a 34-year-old woman in Suitland, Md. on New Year's Eve., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Devonte Proctor of District Heights, Md. was charged with first and second-degree murder. Police say he admitted his involvement in the murder.

Around 5:25 a.m. on Dec. 31st, police say Proctor fatally shot Terria Petty of Suitland after an argument escalated in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive.

Police say Proctor is being held on a no-bond status.