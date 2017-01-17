WUSA
Man burned outside Trump Hotel

WUSA 10:47 PM. EST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was transported to the hospital after officials say he suffered burn injuries outside of the Trump Hotel in D.C. Tuesday night. 

Around 9:20 p.m., fire officials say a man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening burn injuries. The man was outside of the Trump Hotel on 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, D.C. 

Earlier on Tuesday night, protesters held an anti-Trump rally outside the hotel. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


