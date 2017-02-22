Person believed to be traveling with missing Va. teen ID'd

DUMFRIES, VA (WUSA9) - The identity of the person believed to be traveling with a missing Prince William County teen was released on Wednesday.

Makayla "Kayla" Phyllis Mattei, 15, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 17th when she left for school. Police now say may be traveling with Meiti Metsla, who is an Estonian National.

RELATED: Family of missing Va. teen fears she's with someone she met online

Makayla's mother reported her missing after she did not show up for school on Feb. 17th at at Forest Park High School. Makayla hasn't been seen or heard from since that morning when she left for school.

Makayla's family is concerned for her health. She has diabetes and needs insulin injections. Her mother said when her daughter left home she had medication with her, but she might not use it properly and she does not have a phone.

This is the first time Makayla has ever left home. Her mother is afraid the teen did it because of someone she met on the internet.

A few months ago, Makayla's mother noticed her daughter talking to someone through social media.

It is unclear at this time if Metsla is the man Mckayla may have been communicating with online.

Makayla was last seen wearing jeans, a pink hoodie, and carrying a dark book bag with the words Georgia State University on the front pocket.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov , the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tips can remain anonymous.

