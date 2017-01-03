Man arrested for ramming cars, including cop car in DC (Photo: Tom Yeatman)

WASHIGNTON (WUSA9) - A man is in custody after police say he rammed into several cars, including at least one police car in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday morning.



A Prince George’s County police officer was injured. He is being treated for minor injuries. That officer happened to be in the area for an unrelated investigation.



The crash happened in front of a laundromat on the 1700 block of Benning Road NE and H Street NE at around 1 a.m.

DC Police say unmarked police cars may also have been involved in the crash.



Police are still investigating why the suspect crashed into the cars.

MORE DC NEWS:

U-Haul truck with ATMs inside found in SE DC

Baggage handler locked in with luggage on flight to DC