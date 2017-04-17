Man allegedly beaten over phone inside Metro car

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Silver Spring man is recovering on Monday after a brutal beating that happened inside a Metro car.

Conor Malley, 23, says he was leaving his job as an engineer at the Wizard's game when he hopped on the Chinatown Metro.

All was peaceful until the Wheaton Metro Station. He suddenly found himself surrounded by four young men. One of them demanded his phone, and Malley says when he refused, that's when he was attacked.

He says all four men started pounding on him, leaving him with a bruised eye and stitches.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Metro Transit Police have released pictures of the four alleged attackers.

The attackers got away with Malley's credit cards, but ran off after the metro doors opened.

Malley says it felt like 10 minutes before Metro Transit Police arrived.

"I could have been dead at that point," said Malley.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack should call 301-955-5000.

