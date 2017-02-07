Make-a-wish grants travel wish for local girl with heart condition

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- When we think of people impacted by heart disease or a heart condition, we usually think of people middle-aged or older.

However, people of all ages are impacted.

Gracie lives in Prince William County, Virginia and her name fits her perfectly.

She has been through more than many people 10 times her age, and she is still smiling and laughing just like any other six-year-old.

Grace was born with half of a heart, a condition called hypoplastic heart syndrome.

One in 4,000 babies are born with this rare heart defect every year. If untreated, most babies die within just a few weeks. At just eight weeks old, Grace had her first surgery and then two more after that.

Even with the medical operations, only around 70 percent of babies pull through.

Luckily Grace is now recovered and doing great. Her mother, Annie says it's taught her to be thankful for each and every day.

Make-a-Wish heard about Grace's story. Next week, the family will be going on an all-expense paid vacation to Hawaii.

Grace told WUSA9's Hilary Lane she is most excited to see the fish and Annie says she is most excited about quality family time.

Annie published a book about Grace's experience.

This month, profits will go to Make-A-Wish: https://www.amazon.com/Unexpected-Grace-When-Child-heart/dp/0692606386

