Water main break impacting traffic on busy road in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, VA. (WUSA9) - Drivers who frequent Route 1 in the Dumfries area may want to rethink their commute Friday morning since repair work on a broken water main will put the squeeze on the busy road.

According to Keenan Howell, Communications Director for the Prince William County Service Authority, the break occurred in a 16-inch main under Route 1 just north of Dumfries Road / VA - 234 around 1:30 a.m.

Keenan says the repair work blocks the right northbound lane in the area, and will do so through the morning rush. All southbound lanes are open.

Keenan says the repair work is likely to last until later Friday afternoon. Water service was disrupted to three businesses in the area, however no residents are affected. The water has been turned back on.

The cause of the break is likely due to the age of the pipe, which is fifty-years old. The main is also made of brittle cast iron, rather than the more durable ductile iron that is used today.

© 2017 WUSA-TV