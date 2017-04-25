Lowe's scam makes its rounds on Facebook

(Photo: WTVR)

Another Lowe's scam is making its way around Facebook and this time scammers are using a $30 off coupon for Mother's Day to get attention.

Clicking on the post will lead you to what looks like a Lowe's survey, but beware, the page is designed to steal information.

Screenshot courtesy of WTVR.

In 2015, a similar offer for $100 off a Lowe's purchase circulated throughout social media, imitating other schemes involving Costco, Amazon and Home Depot.

According to WTVR, Lowe's has confirmed that the offer is a scam and urges patrons to use caution with ads.

“Please be careful when responding to any pop up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer’s in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes.”

On its website, the Better Business Bureau offers tips for helping identify a Facebook scam:

Don’t believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.

Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there’s a link to their privacy policy.

Watch out for a reward that’s too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.

