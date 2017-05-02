Lowe's expands discount for military members

(Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Mooresville, NC (WLTX) - Lowe's is expanding their military discount to cover even more past and present members of America's fighting forces.

The company said Monday that both current and honorably discharged members can now get 10 percent off personal purchases every day.

The new program uses a MyLowes card for quick identification, is available both in U.S. stores and on Lowes.com and offers easy online enrollment. The discount is effective immediately.

Current and former servicemen and women can follow these easy steps to enroll in the discount program:

1) Visit Lowes.com/military and complete a short personal profile.

2) Check the box to receive a free MyLowes card.

After the one-time enrollment, U.S. military customers can present their MyLowes card at the store cash register, scan their card at self-checkout or sign in to their account at Lowes.com and receive the discount. In addition to simple checkout in stores and online shopping, the MyLowes card offers free parcel shipping for purchases ordered online with no required minimum purchase. For additional details about the discount, visit Lowes.com/military.

