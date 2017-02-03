Firefighters battle flames at recycling plant in Fairfax Co

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Fire crews are expected to be battling a fire at a recycling plant in Fairfax County for the next few days, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at the plant located on Furnace Rd. in Lorton, Va., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

When crews got to the scene they found a large volume of fire in a trash pile about three stories high inside the incinerator. The fire extended beyond the roof line, officials said.

Crews have been working to put out the fire through the night and will continue the next few days potentially.

About 60 firefighters have responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

There is currently no estimated on damages or cause for the fire.

Here's a look at the smoldering waste to energy facility in #FairfaxCo. @wusa9 Still no word on how the fire started. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/n6tliONDHT — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) February 3, 2017

