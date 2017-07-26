2 males found dead inside car in Lorton, Va.

LORTON, VA. (WUSA9) - Two males were found dead inside of a car in Lorton Wednesday morning, Fairfax County police said.

They were found around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Dolsie Grove and Pohick, authorities stated. Officers found a late model white 4 door Acura in the middle of the road. The engine was running.

Both males had trauma to their upper bodies. Police are trying to locate and notify their families.

Detectives are trying to determine if this double homicide is drug-related.

@fairfaxpolice on scene of possible double homicide in Lorton area @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ogHn9PN0SI — Mark Bost (@obedienttither) July 26, 2017

