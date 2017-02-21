Young child dies in Lorton, Va. house fire

LORTON, VA (WUSA9) - A young boy has died after a fire spread to a garage in Lorton, Va. Tuesday evening, according to Fairfax County fire officials.

The fire started at about 5:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of Arcadia Street. Fire officials said they encountered heavy fire coming from the garage when they arrived on the scene of the single-family home. Firefighters tried to fight the flames by entering through the house, but thick smoke forced them out.

Crews found the young boy deceased inside the home after putting out the fire. Two pets also died. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs.

Three men and a woman made it out of the house. They’re being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A retired firefighter and an off-duty firefighter live in the neighborhood. They tried to go inside the home before crews arrived, but the smoke was too heavy. Both of them were transported to a hospital for smoke-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

