London man indicted in Georgetown abduction

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Federal prosecutors indicted a London man early Tuesday, accused of abducting a Georgetown University student near campus in January.



The suspect, Paolo Aldorasi, now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A grand jury indicted the U.K. resident on one federal kidnapping charge, after authorities tracked Aldorasi from Washington, D.C. to the Seattle area.



Special agents with the Department of Justice arrested the suspect without incident in SeaTac, a Seattle suburb 15 miles south of the city.



Police said the suspect released the Georgetown student unharmed, two hours after the Jan. 26 abduction. According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s debit card was declined at four banks in Northwest, a Cartier jewelry store in Chevy Chase and a Best Buy in the District.



Federal documents show the victim’s recollection of events, alleging the suspect grabbed him in the 3400 block of O Street N.W., then pulled him into a Chevy Equinox. Multiple surveillance cameras captured the vehicle within the area, and the recorded the SUV’s license plate in Pennsylvania following the crime.



ATM cameras also provided authorities with clear views of the suspect. The student told investigators he was instructed to withdraw $500 from multiple banks, but his debit card was declined each time.



In addition to stealing cash, prosecutors say the suspect attempted to buy a $6,678 Cartier bracelet and two iPhone 7s with the student’s card.



A federal judge ordered Aldorasi to remain detained pending a hearing set for March 2.

(© 2017 WUSA)