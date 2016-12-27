Locals react to rash of mall fights across the country

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Multiple police departments in our area are monitoring busy areas closely, especially after a rash of mall fights were seen across the country Monday.



At least one brawl is believed to have been started by social media. Videos of the fights, panic and police responses lit up Twitter.



Most of the events happened on Monday night and include disturbances at nearly a dozen malls. Instead of police, several DC teenagers were scolding the people involved. A group of D.C. teens visiting Tysons Corner were upset to see how young many of the people fighting were.



“As us young kids, young adults think we’re just wild and crazy like animals and that’s not us. It’s just not," one teenager said.



The young group of girls heard about the brawl but hadn’t seen some of the videos. Some gasped. Some giggled, but all seemed in shock at first.

This #DC teen was very upset after seeing vids - talking to shoppers about the mall brawls & disturbances seen across the country. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/WtHANjGnV5 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) December 27, 2016

“We were just talking about it because it’s so close to home,” said Hannah Bishop. She and her mother are visiting from Indiana, where one of the mall disturbances reportedly occurred. Both say it made them think twice before setting out to shop in the DMV, but they still ventured out.



“I don’t know, I think social media can create issues that we didn’t have before. I think that’s part of it,” said Deb Bishop.



In Beachwood, Ohio, police say the brawl appears to have been ‘loosely organized on social media’ but other departments are still investigating whether any of the other incidents started the same way.

In Chicago, CBS News said, according to police, nearly 1,000 teens gathered at a mall before fights broke out.

In New Jersey, around 10 people were injured. A chair thrown during a brawl was mistaken for a gunshot and sent people running for their lives, according to authorities.



Tennessee, North Carolina, New York and Arizona are also on the list.



“You’re an embarrassment to your parents and your fellow members. Be a leader not a follower,” said the upset teen at Tysons Corner.



From Fairfax County to Montgomery County, at the Westfield Montgomery Mall, most shook their heads.



“It’s sad. It’s dangerous too … Lord forbid that they die or anything, their parents are like, ‘Oh my son or my daughter was nice.’ No. They’re out here doing crazy stuff so that’s what it leads to,” said Melvin Jones, Sr. on his way to do some shopping in Bethesda, Md.



Dozens of people suffered injuries. Thankfully so far, none are life-threatening.



Some of our area police departments said they have undercover details working during the holiday shopping season, which are also still in place as returns, exchanges and more shopping continues.