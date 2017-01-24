Local non-profits react to EPA grant freeze

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trump orders hiring freeze on federal workers
-
Who were the violent protesters on Friday?
-
DC cleans up and moves forward after inauguration
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Store clerk survives knife attack
-
Vandalized businesses return to work
-
Deli receives calls means for White House
-
Sanitation worker killed in crash
-
Limo set on fire near protests on K Street
More Stories
-
Protesters rally against Trump's pipeline decisionJan 24, 2017, 10:20 p.m.
-
Is it ever ok to punch a Nazi?Jan 24, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
-
Federal workers fear hiring freeze impactJan 24, 2017, 5:19 p.m.