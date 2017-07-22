Local museum celebrates Japanese star festival Saturday

Japanese festivals revolving around love are happening all over the world this Summer.

Tanabata is also known as the Japanese star festival. Its inspiration stems from a romantic story.

The tale celebrates the legend of Orihime, the Weaver Princess, and Hikoboshi, the herder.

The lovers are separated by the Milky Way and are only allowed to meet just once a year on one day during the Summer.

In honor of Tanabata, the Hillwood Museum and the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC hosted a festival at the museum Saturday.

Families explored the enchanting Japanese-style garden, listened to music, made paper lanterns, wrote poetry and learned Japanese calligraphy.

All over the world, people commemorate Tanabata by writing their wishes, on small pieces of paper, and hanging them on bamboo.

