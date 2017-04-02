Local kids make robots for scholarship competition

They say the future is in STEM subjects, like science, technology, engineering, and math.

That's where you can find some of the highest paying and fasting growing job markets.

First Chesapeake is a non-profit group that holds FIRST Robotics competition programs in Maryland, DC, and Virginia. Students learn, build, and compete in robotics competitions in high schools all over the country.

The idea is for the students to not only learn about STEM in the classroom, but also get hands-on-experience as well.

This year, more than 3,000 high school students will compete in robotics competitions all over the DMV. Students say they are not only having fun, but also learning about what career path they want to pursue n the future.

“I had no idea what I wanted to major in in college. I had no idea where I wanted to go with my life,” said Sam Spelsberg, a Prince William County high school student and FIRST Robotics competitor. “Once I joined and realized how amazing it was and how wonderful the FIRST community is, and it showed me how much I love engineering.”

Spelsberg says he now wants to pursue engineering in college.

The goal is to get students to pursue STEM fields. That's why big companies like Accenture, Booze Allen, and NASA,,support robotics competitions all year long, providing mentors for students and donating more than $20 million dollars for scholarships nationwide.

