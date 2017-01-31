'Outrage' shop reopens after running out of items to sell

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One of Adams Morgan's newest shops has reopened after it was closed for more than four days last week, because there was nothing left to sell!

Thousands have been flocking to The Outrage on 18th Street, not only because of the clothing, but because of the cause.

At least 15 percent of the profits goes to organizations that support women.

“I am really just aiming to blend activism and style,” said Outrage CEO Rebecca Funk.

Funk went live with the clothing store online after the third presidential debate in Mid-October.

“We launched with a collection that said "Nasty Women Unite”, and we really thought we were growing a brand that was going to be very positive and celebrate the first female president,” said Funk.

Then President Trump took office.

“We immediately started donating 100% of the profits from the Nasty Women's collection to Planned Parenthood in Trump's name,” said Funk. “Then we kind of exploded from there.”

Funk and the owners opened up a physical store in Adams Morgan and became an official partner with the Women’s March on Washington.

Soon, lines began forming out of the store and around the block.

“We sold out of everything. I didn't have a thing left to sell anyone.” Said Funk.

The plan was for the Outrage to be a pop-up store and close in February. However, because of the popularity of the shop, the owners are working on a way to keep it open permanently.

Check out the website here:https://www.the-outrage.com/

