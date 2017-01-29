Light Accumulating Snow Sunday Night To Monday Morning

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - It has practically been a snow-less winter in the DC metro area. We're finally tracking another chance of some light snow. It's won't be much, but some minor accumulations will be possible.

Snow showers and areas of light snow work in with a weak clipper system that will lead to minor accumulations before the Monday morning commute. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for Monday morning for some impacts that will be possible for the ride into work due to this snow.



Sunday evening, a few light rain or snow showers will arrive before midnight. Due to warmer air temperatures and ground temperatures, this should be melting as it hits the ground and roads should be fine.



Past midnight tonight, there will be a period with more vigorous snow and snow showers that will lead to some minor accumulations. Here's the Futurecast over the critical time frame: Midnight to about 6AM









For most of the morning commute, the steadier accumulating snow will be over in the metro, with the light snow mainly in Delmarva and some lingering in far southern Maryland.







For the remainder of Monday, some additional snow shower and snow squalls will be possible with a coating possible in the best bursts. Monday afternoon will be cold and very breezy.





The main time frame for the accumulating snow kicks up around midnight and will last until about 6AM Monday morning. In general, expect a coating to about an inch for most of the metro. In DC and points east, the snow could be a little more robust for periods of time, leading to accumulations up to about 2".





So where WILL the snow accumulate and where WON'T it? What's working in our favor is that air temperatures have been relatively mild for most of January, leading to warmer ground temperatures. With this being said, most 'road temps' should remain above freezing tonight, leading to a melting process to accumulating snow on main roadways. Bridges and overpasses will be the trouble spots if they are not treated, those will be the locations we look to in the morning for the potential for slushy or icy conditions. Back neighborhood roads or sidewalks could also be slick.





